The United Kingdom has pledged to use its influence as a lead member of the IMF and the World Bank to encourage the International Community to support Zambia better its financial position.

UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford has acknowledged that Zambia is currently facing huge struggles because of the financial position of the country.

Appearing when she was featured on the Red Hot Breakfast show, Minister Ford said that Zambia’s debt restructuring efforts are being delayed by one International creditor that seems to be taking more time to make a decision hence their resolve to intervene.

Minister Ford says she will soon be travelling to Washington for World Bank meetings and is excited to see how the UK can get the process going faster because the overhang is going to have a serious impact on Zambians.

She said agreeing on a plan with the IMF on making some structural changes to the country is also difficult when world food and fuel prices are going up but emphasised the importance to try and gain the sustainability of finances back on track.

“We’ve got one creditor that seems to be — one international creditor — that seems to be taking a bit more time to make a decision,” Minister Ford.

“I’m really encouraging them to say: How can we get this process going faster?” said Ford. “Because the longer it’s going, the more that overhang of uncertainty is going to impact on people here.”