Economy
Fuel price increase to have spiral effect – Chisanga

Social Economist Kelvin Chisanga says the hike in bus fares will result in a price increase in commodities in the country.

Mr Chisanga says as a result of fuel pump price increases most services in the country will see an upward rise.

“The increment that has been triggered in the fuel prices underplays a number of sectors in the economy and no one can be spared from it, ” he said.

He said the move by the government to hold cost-reflective pricing in fuel is one that can work well.

Mr Chisanga has added that there is a need for the country to find ways in which they can acquire warehouses where fuel can be refined and stored.

“The review of fuel price on a monthly base is not sustainable, ” he said.

He has also called for public-private partnerships (PPP) to incentivize in terms of securing fuel storages across the country.

The Road Transport and Safety Agency has approved the request by bus operators to increase bus fares pursuant to the Road Traffic Act No.11 of 2002.

THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has approved the request by bus operators to increase bus fares by K5 for Inter-Mine routes on the Copperbelt as well as Lusaka’s peri-urban and K2 on local routes for both provinces.

Meanwhile, intercity routes have been increased by fifteen percent. In a statement, Monday, RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga said the new bus fares were effective April 5, 2022.

