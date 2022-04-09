President Hakainde Hichilema has commissioned a multi-million kwacha state of the art rice and maize milling plant in Mongu district, Western Province.

Mr Hichilema says it is his biggest desire to see more Zambian entrepreneurs being supported to set up companies as it is the only way the economy can be transformed.

He has also directed the minister of agriculture Mtolo Phiri to ensure that local businesses have easy access to local markets as a way of promoting local products.

Mr Hichilema said he will personally ensure that products such as rice that was being produced by Country Millers find their way into the chain stores such as ShopRite.

“Am directing the minister of agriculture to ensure that the rice that is being produced by country millers is sold in Shoprite. If it means legislation I will do it to make local businesses have easy markets”, Mr Hichilema said.

In terms of boosting trades, Mr. Hichilema stated that he was in talks with his counterpart from Angola Joao Lourenco to open up markets in Angola through the Sikongo- border and Jimbe via the Mwinilunga district in the North-western province.

Mr Hichilema announced that President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo will also be in the country soon to sign up a number of memoranda of understanding (MOUs) which include enhancing trade between the two countries.

And Country Millers proprietor, Mukumbuta Mukumbuta said the milling plant has a production capacity of 50 tons daily.

Mr. Mukumbuta thanked Musika Development Initiatives Zambia Limited for providing technical support towards the setting-up of the maize and rice milling plant which said would create more jobs and markets for local rice farmers.

And Musika Board Chairman, Chance Kabaghe said the organisation contributed about K1.9 million towards the procurement of the machinery for the plant.

Mr Kabaghe was targeting to link about 1, 600 small scale rice farmers in eight districts in the province who would be able to supply raw rice to the company.

He noted that agriculture remained a key strategic measure for economic transformation for the country.

“ We have been singing the same song that let us be invest in agriculture as it is the only way for economic transformation for Zambia”, Mr. Kabaghe stated.

Mr Kabaghe expressed hope that more Zambians would emulate Country Millers in ensuring that similar initiatives were implemented in parts of the country.

“We have rice farmers in Samfya, Isoka and other parts of the country where such initiatives can be set up to promote easy access to markets and income generation”, he added.



Earlier, President Hakainde Hichilema arrived in Mongu to grace this year’s Kuomboka traditional Ceremony of the Lozi people scheduled for today Saturday, 9 April 2022.

The Zambia Airforce plane carrying President Hichilema and his entourage touched down at Mongu Airport at 17 :24 hrs.

Accompanying the Head of State includes Minister of Finance, Situmbeko Musokotwane, Minister of Tourism and Arts, Rodney Sikumba and other senior government officials.

Provincial Minister, Akapelwa Mbangweta, District Commissioners, senior government and party officials received the Republican President and his entourage.

The 2022 Kuomboka traditional ceremony becomes the second traditional ceremony President Hichilema has officiated on after he officiated at the N’cwala traditional ceremony of Ngoni speaking people.

It is the new dawn government’s desire to utilise major traditional ceremonies as tools to unite the nation irrespective of ethnic and political inclinations.

And speaking after his arrival, President Hichilema urged the people of Western Province to ensure that they market the traditional ceremony by embracing all who are coming for the event.

“Marketing of the ceremony as a tourist attraction will help bring about economic benefits to people in the area, “ he said