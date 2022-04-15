The Government is set to deploy 28 Chinese medical experts in selected public health facilities in the country.

The 28, who includes surgeons and anesthetists, have already been inducted and will be licensed by the Health Professional Council of Zambia (HPCZ).

They are expected to be sent to health facilities in Livingstone, Ndola, Kitwe and Lusaka as soon as they conclude the formalities.

HPCZ inducted 28 Chinese medical members on various regulatory requirements as outlined in the Health Professional Act No 24 of 2009 this week.

Making a presentation at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital in Lusaka to the Chinese medical team, HPCZ Senior Public Relations Officer Terry Musonda told the experts to be ethical and professional.

Mr. Musonda urged the professionals to prioritise patient care and skills transfer.

The Senior Public Relations Officer pointed out that the practicing with a valid license from HPCZ in Zambia had no substitute.

He further urged the medical team to uphold ethics which were universally accepted in the medical field.

“All practitioners are required to renew their practicing certificates annually. It is the duty of all health practitioners to ensure that their annual practicing certificates for the following year are renewed before 31st December of the current year. Treat every patient politely and respect patients. Give patients information in a way they can understand,” Mr. Musonda emphasised.

“Respect the right of patients to be fully involved in decisions about their care; Commits an offence under any other law. Entering into a sexual or indecent relationship with a patient; forgery, theft, assault or battery. Displaying indecent or violent behavior. Importing, distributing, dispensing or prescribing medicines that are not registered,” he stated.

“If found guilty, the Disciplinary committee can impose the following: Cancellation of Practicing Certificate. Censure the practitioner. Caution and postpone any further action against the practitioner. Impose a fine not exceeding 300,000 penalty units. Order a practitioner to pay the amount of loss caused by the negligence. An appeal against the decision of the committee can be made to the High Court within 30 days of the date on which the notice was given,” Mr. Musonda added.