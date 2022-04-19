Government says there is a need to have a cadre of well-trained diplomats to push the country’s economic diplomacy agenda and improve operations of the country’s Missions abroad.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo said training designated diplomats is imperative to government’s quest to enhance operations in its missions abroad.

“Our Missions abroad are critical to the development of our country, Zambia. In order for the Government to cement its bilateral and multilateral relations, it depends on the diligent performance of its Diplomats,” said Mr Kakubo.

Mr Kakubo said this during the official opening of an eleven days training programme for diplomats at the Zambia Institute of Diplomacy and International Studies (ZIDIS) in Lusaka that will run from April 19 to 29, 2022.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, who was represented by his Permanent Secretary for Administration Chembo Mbula, said his ministry is determined to provide necessary training that will give adequate skills to diplomats to effectively represent the country abroad.

Mr Kakubo said in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today that the ZIDIS is well positioned to help government adequately provide the appropriate skills to ensure that Zambian diplomats are well versed and ready to serve the country to improve people’s lives.

“Zambia’s Missions play a critical role in the country’s development process through, among other functions, the promotion of investment to Zambia which in turn creates employment and other economic opportunities aimed at improving the wellbeing of the people”, said Mr Kakubo.

The Foreign Affairs minister stressed that Zambia will remain committed to economic diplomacy in order to safeguard the interests of its people and consolidate global efforts aimed at promoting collective sustainable growth and development.

Mr Kakubo challenged the diplomats to champion and drive government’s pursuit of a foreign policy based on mutual interest and respect in order to deliver for the betterment of Zambians.

“To our diplomats, you will realise that the challenges that lie ahead are huge but not entirely insurmountable. Therefore, the public and leadership have high expectations that you will represent Zambia diligently, “said Mr Kakubo.