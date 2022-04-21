9.5 C
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Bowman's animals were acquired legally-Ministry of Tourism

Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga has revealed that wild animals that at former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s Chamba Valley House were acquired legally.

During an operation to seize Mr. Lusambo’s properties, a number of wild animals including Zebras, and Impalas were spotted roaming Mr. Lusambo’s property.

Mr Muhanga said in an interview that Mr. Lusambo purchased most of the said animals from private game ranches and that all the processes were followed.

He said there is nothing illegal in the manner in which Mr. Lusambo acquired the animals.

“We have reviewed all the records and yes it is true that Hon. Lusambo purchased most of them animals from private ranchers with only a few from Impalas Mulungushi International Conference Centre during the translocation to pave way for construction works there and the records are there,” he said.

Mr. Muhanga however pointed out that removing the animals from Mr. Lusambo’s property can only be considered if the property remains unoccupied for a longer period of time.

“We can only say that the animals are at risk when there is no one staying in that House permanently but that matter has not been settled yet so we cannot move in and confiscate the animals right away until the matter is resolved by competent authorities,” he said.

