Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Elijah Muchima, says President Hakainde Hichilema attaches great importance to the welfare of the people.

Mr Muchima says President Hichilema is happy that the people of Zambia voted for him and would want to repay them through hard work.

Mr Muchima said this in Kabwe District during an interactive meeting to appreciate the issues surrounding the de-gazetted piece of land from Mpima Forestry.

Explaining that the land in question is not a traditional land, the minister warned that any person meddling in the same land risk being arrested.

Mr Muchima has since set Wednesday the 27th of April 2022 for a consultative meeting with all the settlers of the 1, 954 hectares of land in order to amicably resolve the issue.

And Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Garry Nkombo, said the settlers on the de-gazetted piece of land are there illegally because they are not backed by any legal documents.

Mr Nkombo, however, said the government would want to harmonize the situation and has advised all the affected settlers to refrain from rushing to media houses saying doing so has the potential to deter the correctional measures.

Meanwhile, As part of its ambitious development programme in the next five years, the Namwala District Council has granted President Hakainde Hichilema the status of Freeman of the Town.

District Council Chairman Abel Moonga says the recognition of President Hichilema is anchored on the fact that the Republic President has reckoned support of vulnerable members of the community in the area.

Mr Moonga says his local authority unanimously resolved to grant the Republican President the status of Freeman of the Town in pursuant of the provision of the Local Government Act No. 2 of 2019 Section 30(1), which states that: “A Town Council may admit to the status of honorary freeman of the town a person of distinction who has rendered eminent service to the town.”

The President had also given other people sponsorships to schools and assisted many to pay their medical bills as well as being involved in the construction of health posts and schools in the district.

According to a statement by Council Public Relations Officer Nchimunya Lukubi , Mr Moonga said President Hichilema while in opposition was incarcerated on behalf of the Community in Namwala and Zambia at large.