Mufulira Central Member of Parliament, Golden Mwila says he has engaged the government to ensure that construction works resume at the Mufulira District Hospital.

Mr.Mwila says he according to the assurance by the Ministry of Health, the stalled works on the multi-million kwacha project will resume soon.

The lawmaker maintained that he remains committed to fulfilling his 2021 campaign promises that he would ensure that the hospital is quickly completed adding that he is still determined to keep the promise.

“I engaged Ministry of Health who informed me that the hospital stalled some years ago due to lack of funds, and the contractor already left the site, Mr Mwila said.

The Ministry of Health informed him that the project is 65 per cent complete but works had stalled due to a lack of funding for the project.

He said he has been assured that the government through the Ministry of Health would find a new contractor to resume the project once funds are available.

“Government is looking for funds to complete this project and as area MP I keep following up just to ensure the hospital is completed, “ said the lawmaker.

The stalled project continues to be a concern to residents in the area as they want to see it completed and functional as soon as possible.