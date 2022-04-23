The Zambia Sevens Team is in Uganda Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens Cup that is running from April 23-24 in Kampala.

The competition doubles as qualifiers for both the 2022 Rugby World Cup in South Africa scheduled for September 9-11 and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom set for July 29-31 at the Coventry Stadium.

The Israel Kalumba captained team recently competed in the Tri-nation tournament in Zimbabwe where they finished second after defeat to Spartans of Botswana.

Coach Musonda Kaminsa declared the team ready prior to departure for Kampala.

“I am confident in the team we are taking in Kampala,” Kaminsa said.