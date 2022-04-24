Vice President Mutale Nalumango has asked the church to continue praying for the country and its leadership.

Mrs. Nalumango said it is a biblical duty of every Christian to pray for the nation and its leaders.

She said President Hakainde Hichilema and his cabinet need God’s guidance and wisdom as they preside over the country’s affairs.

“Pray for the President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, also pray for every leader because we need God’s guidance,” Mrs. Nalumango said

The Vice President added that government will endeavor to uphold godly values in the governance system at all levels.

Mrs. Nalumango said this during a Church Service at SDA Kasama main church yesterday.

She has since appealed to leaders across the nation to look to God as they execute their respective duties.

“We cannot depend on our own wisdom to govern the nation, we have to submit to God and the governance of the Holy Spirit,” She said.

And in delivering a sermon, SDA North Zambia Field President Samuel Sinyangwe reiterated that the country’s leadership need the help of God in managing national matters.

Pastor Sinyangwe said government’s desire to improve the welfare of the citizenry can only be achieved through God’s intervention.

“We may have the best economists but without God, nothing much can be achieved,” said Pastor Sinyangwe.

He also assured the Vice President that the church will continue to pray for the national leaders.