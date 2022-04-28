9.5 C
Every citizen should take responsibility to clean the environment-HH

President Hakainde Hichilema says every citizen should take responsibility to clean the environment.

President Hichilema says cleaning the Central Business District (CBD) should not be left to the city council but everyone that trades in the area.

He says the Government is promoting a clean and green Zambia which results in a health and safe citizenry.

The head of state was speaking when he led a team of Government officials and defense chiefs in a cleaning exercise in Lusaka’s CBD.

HH with Local Government Minister Garry Nkombo

And President Hichilema has also appealed to Zambians to emulate the legacy of First President Kenneth Kaunda as they celebrate KK’s day that falls today.

He noted that he is a beneficiary of the free education initiative by the late Dr Kaunda, which is why it was one of the first policies he brought in when he assume office.

President Hichilema also added that he has the interest of street vendors at heart which is why his administration will never victimize them.

He also disclosed that his unpaid salary since assuming office will be channeled towards the underprivileged in society.

President Hakainde Hichilema driving the Truck with supporters on

