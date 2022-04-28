ECONOMIC Front president Wynter Kabimba has acquitted PF information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda of his offence.

Nakacinda, a former minister of the then Ministry of Water Development Sanitation and Environmental Protection, is currently detained in Solwezi for allegedly linking President Hakainde Hichilema and the people of Bweengwa in Monze west to ubututu.

He was picked up by police at his home in Kafue on Monday, April 25, 2022.

In a statement, Kabimba, a former Minister of Justice in president Michael Sata’s government, says Nakacinda is being intimidated by the police.

Kabimba added that the police intimidation of Nakacinda is not that he lied but because he expressed himself in Icibemba, a language that President Hichilema “does not competently understand.”

Kabimba has since told President Hichilema that ubututu means backwardness, ignorance or primitivity, and not stupidity or foolishness as the President said at a media conference at State House on Monday.

The opposition leader has also blamed Vice-President Mutale Nalumango, who is from the Bemba ethnicity, for not rising to defend “her native language and vocabulary.”

“Anyway, she (Vice-President Nalumango) has to keep her job at the expense of justice and victimisation of innocent citizens like Nakacinda,” said Kabimba.