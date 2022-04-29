The Civil Service Commission has announced it extended the period of data capturing by District and Provincial Health Offices by five days from 21st to 25th April 2022 to ensure that all applications received in the recruitment process of 11,276 health workers are captured.

The district and provincial health offices commenced the data of the application capturing on 13th April 2022 and were scheduled to conclude the process on 20th April, 2022 but could not do due to the huge numbers of applications received.

Statistics of applications received according to the Commission from various provincial and district data capturing sites indicate that a total of 137, 129 applications have been received with 48, 920 accounting for professional cadre positions which include persons living with disabilities.

Speaking at a media briefing, Commission Chairperson Peter Mumba said because of the five days data capturing extensions, all other activities that were scheduled to take place post data capturing have been adjusted accordingly.

And Mr Mumba who gave the distribution of applications received per province said in the spirit of enhancing fairness, transparency and preventing a conflict of interest, officers in the various human resource management sub-committees will be reshuffled during the screening and shortlisting of applicants.

Speaking at the same briefing, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Dr George Magwende said the government is committed to ensuring that the recruitment process is transparent.

Applications received Per province are as follows:

TOTAL NO. OF APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

CENTRAL 15,445

COPPERBELT 24,497

EASTERN 10,721

LUAPULA 9,538

LUSAKA 31,106

MUCHINGA 6,777

NORTHWESTERN 9,423

NORTHERN 7,215

SOUTHERN 13,269

WESTERN 9,138

GRAND TOTAL 137,129