Court Bailiffs on the Copperbelt have seized a vehicle and household property at the house of Patriotic Front (PF) Kabushi Member of Parliament and former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Chilosha Lusambo in Ndola.

Mr Lusambo who once served as Copperbelt Minister was dragged to court by Ndola businessman Clifford Kasonde over a debt he accrued from 2019.

The property has been seized over a debt of K278, 000 that Mr Lusambo allegedly owe Mr Kasonde.

A check by reporters at House Number 68 on Kabelenga Road around 09:00 on Friday morning, found bailiffs parking the property in one of their vans as two uniformed police officers kept vigil at the premise.

Some people were seen moving property among them beds and chairs from the house to the van.

The law-maker allegedly failed to pay the said amount despite several appeals to settle the debt accrued from 2019.

Mr Lusambo rents the house which was pounced on from Zamtel.

A man found at the residence told journalists that the bailiffs forced their way into the house after jumping over the perimeter fence.

Mr Lusambo promised to visit the house and issue a statement on the issue.