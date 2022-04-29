President Hakainde Hichilema has wondered why Lusaka City Council officers have not been paid despite his government ensuring that the salary arrears for all local authorities of about 15 months are settled.

Speaking during a cleaning exercise to mark the first Kenneth Kaunda Day in honor of the late First Republican President, President Hichilema says his government has been very organized in addressing issues affecting councils.

President Hichilema says it is unfortunate that the council workers protested against the non-payment of their salaries but has called for patience saying the ministry of finance is aware and that he will ensure that is corrected.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema says the cholera situation in the country should be taken serious and stakeholders must ensure that it does not exceed the current number of infections recorded so far.

The head of state says the fight against Cholera should not be left to government alone hence all citizens should practice precautionary measures.