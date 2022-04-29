It was semifinal Thursday our overseas-based stars who had domestic and continental dates on the night.

=DENMARK

Midfielder Edward Chilufya had a good day on Thursday with Midtjylland who beat Vejle 1-0 away in the first leg of the Danish FA Cup semifinals.

Chilufya came on in the 64th minute for Midtjylland four minutes before his teammate Anders Dreyer scored the winner.

The final leg is set for May 5.



=SCOTLAND

Rangers were in Germany on a UEFA Europa League semifinal, first leg assignment where they lost 1-0 at RB Leipzig in a match Fashion Sakala came on in the 69th minute.

=ENGLAND

Striker Patson Daka was also on European duty when Leicester City hosted Roma in a UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal first leg match that ended 1-1.

Patson was an unused substitute.