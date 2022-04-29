9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 29, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Thursday Pro’s Hit List: Chilufya in Danish Cup Action

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Thursday Pro's Hit List: Chilufya in Danish Cup Action
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

It was semifinal Thursday our overseas-based stars who had domestic and continental dates on the night.

=DENMARK
Midfielder Edward Chilufya had a good day on Thursday with Midtjylland who beat Vejle 1-0 away in the first leg of the Danish FA Cup semifinals.
Chilufya came on in the 64th minute for Midtjylland four minutes before his teammate Anders Dreyer scored the winner.
The final leg is set for May 5.


=SCOTLAND
Rangers were in Germany on a UEFA Europa League semifinal, first leg assignment where they lost 1-0 at RB Leipzig in a match Fashion Sakala came on in the 69th minute.

=ENGLAND
Striker Patson Daka was also on European duty when Leicester City hosted Roma in a UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal first leg match that ended 1-1.
Patson was an unused substitute.

Previous articleRed Arrows Wary of Napsa Stars in 2022 ABSA Cup Final

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Thursday Pro’s Hit List: Chilufya in Danish Cup Action

It was semifinal Thursday our overseas-based stars who had domestic and continental dates on the night. =DENMARK Midfielder Edward Chilufya had...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Red Arrows Wary of Napsa Stars in 2022 ABSA Cup Final

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows assistant coach Kalililo Kakonje says they will give it their best shot to complete a double this season when they face Napsa...
Read more

Can Napsa Stars Spoil Arrows ABSA Cup Ambitions?

Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars are itching for this Saturday’s ABSA Cup final against Red Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. Napsa coach Perry Mutapa said the final...
Read more

Shepolopolo Await Fridays 2022 Womens AFCON Draw

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia coach Bruce Mwape says he is not expecting any surprises in Friday evenings 2022 Women’s AFCON tournament ...
Read more

Napsa Stars Chairman Demands Team Wins 2022 ABSA Cup

Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars board chairperson John Chundu has issued a rallying call to the promoted FAZ Super League side to win the 2022 ABSA Cup...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.