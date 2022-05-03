9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
General News
Zambia Police to impound any vehicle bearing registration "RIPCHILE 1"

The Zambia Police Service is concerned with some motorists that have replaced official registration number plates with an illegal registration” RIPCHILE 1″

In a statement released to the media, the Inspector General of Police Mr Lemmy Kajoba has since directed all traffic officers to immediately impound any motor vehicle bearing registration “RIPCHILE 1”.

Police will not tolerate such lawlessness which used to happen in the past.

The Inspector-General of Police has further directed that all traffic officers should enforce this directive henceforth.

Kitwe Jerabo and businessman Richard Chileshe Mbulu is commonly known as Chile One was allegedly shot dead by his wife Annie Monta, 30, in their bedroom after a marital dispute in the early hours of Saturday in Riverside, Kitwe. Monta has since been charged with murder by Police in Kitwe.

According to Copperbelt police commanding officer Sharon Zulu:”A Pistol 9mm Taurus by make, silver in colour, serial number THR 43651 was used. The victim sustained a bullet wound on his left side of the back where he was shot at and on the right side of his chest where the bullet came out. He was rushed to Progress private hospital and later to Kitwe Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body of the deceased has since been deposited to Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. The firearm with one empty cartilage was recovered from the scene, arrest made.”

