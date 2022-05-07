Education Minister Douglas Siakalima has recommended the appointment of Professor Annie Sikwibele as Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Zambia.

Mr Siakalima has also recomended Professor Boniface Namangala to as act as deputy vice chancellor.

The recommendations are contained in a letter to UNZA Caretaker Committee Chairman Prof. Stephen Simukanga.

Prof. Sikwibele’s and Prof. Namangala’s appointments follows the sacking of Prof. Luke Mumba and his Deputy Tamala Kambikambi.

In a letter, Mr Syakalima said Professors Sikwebele had Namangala will act for administrative convenience until substantive office bearers are appointed through the appropriate search committee.

“Following the separation from the University by the vice chancellor and the deputy vice chancellor, I wish to recommend that you appoint the following to act for administrative convenience only until substantive office bearers are appointed through the appropriate search committee as provided for in section 16 of the third schedule of the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013,” he said.

The Minister has since urged the institution to immediately put together, a search committee to begin the process of recruiting the substantive vice chancellor and deputy vice chancellors.

Who is Prof. Annie Lungowe Sikwibele?

Prof. Sikwibele is an outstanding academic with over 40 years experience in higher education sector including over 10 years in education management and leadership in Zambia and Botswana.

She has served on several university and academic committees and global forums relating to education, education policy, education technology and gender in Zambia, Nigeria, South Africa, Botswana, India, and Swaziland.

She is one of Zambia’s first female professors.

She is currently serving as Deputy Vice Chancellor at Zambia Open University where she has worked in various capacities and also served as Board member since 2019.

A former lecturer at both UNZA and University of Botswana where she served as Director of distance education for 6 years, Professor Sikwibele is so well respected in education circles and has pioneered a number of curriculum developments across Africa.

Prof. Sikwibele also served as Dean School of Education, Associate Professor and Director of the Institute of Distance Education at Mulungushi University in Kabwe from 2009 to 2019.

She has also had working roles at Ministry of Education, Oxfam and USAID between 1998 and 2005.

She is a member of the Committee of Learning Programme Experts at Higher Education Authority where she leads reviews of learning programmes in Education Management and Leadership. Besides, she is also a member of the Zambian Journal of Educational Management, Administration and Leadership (ZJEMAL).

She has multiple publications to her name in lots of peer reviewed journals. She has authored and edited numerous books, textbooks and booklets, chapters on education, conference books and monographs for the World Bank and UNESCO, refereed and non-refereed journal articles, and research reports.

Prof. Sikwibele was born in Kaoma, Western Province in 1953 and is the fifth born in a family of nine.

She attended primary school at Mankoya Local Education Authority (LEA) School which later changed its name to Kaoma Primary School.

She pursued secondary education at Holy Cross Secondary School in Mongu.

She attained her first degree at UNZA and went on to do her masters degree at Stanford University in California, U.S from 1977 to 1979.

Later she went back to University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where she got a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Education.

She then transferred to the University of Illinois at Urbana – Champaign in the USA for her PhD studies and graduated in 1989.

Summary of her Education and Professional Credentials:

– University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Doctor of Philosophy Education Policy Analysis ( 1985-89)

– Stanford University

Master of Arts (MA) in Curriculum Instruction and Teacher Education ( 1977- 78)

– University of Zambia

Bachelor of Arts (BA) – Secondary Education and Teaching (1972-76)

– Dublin City University

Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and ICT (2015)

– University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Certificate in Advanced Education Studies (1983-85)

– Jilin University

Modern Distance Education and Network Communication (2009)

– Cyber Leadership Institute

Executive Cyber Resilience Programme (2021)

– Mulungushi University

Corporate Governance (2012)

– Mulungushi University

ICT Strategy (2012)