9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 9, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Poor working conditions of scribes irks Parliamentary committee on Media

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Poor working conditions of scribes irks Parliamentary committee on Media
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Parliamentary Committee on Media, Information, Communication and Technology say it is deeply concerned with low salaries and poor working conditions among media practitioners.

Media, Information, Communication and Technology Parliamentary Committee Chairperson, Raphael Mabenga, says there is an urgent need address the poor conditions of service journalists work under to bring sanity in the industry.

Mr. Mabenga was speaking in Kabwe when the parliamentary committee paid a courtesy call on Central Province Minister Credo Najuwa.

“Our coming is basically to come and see the challenges that the media is facing on the ground. As you are aware, the media is a very complex institution with a lot of regulations and registrations hence our coming to familiarize ourselves with the challenges in the media,” Mr. Mabenga said.

He said his committee wants to ensure that a conducive environment is created for journalists to do their job professionally and for the media industry to thrive.

Some of the issues the committee would like to be addressed in the media are poor salaries, qualifications, professionalism, transport and equipment among others.

Meanwhile, Central Province Minister, Credo Nanjuwa, said as the media is very important in the development of any nation hence the need for parliament to take keen interest in issues that are affecting the industry.

Mr Nanjuwa said challenges facing the media industry require quick interventions from both government and media owners because if they are left unaddressed, they have the potential to compromise the quality of information churned out to the members of the general public.

“Media is very important, and there are a number of challenges that the media is facing which need to be brought to the floor of the house and the report that your committee will make should bring amends to the challenges facing the media,” Mr. Nanjuwa said.

Previous articleGovernment calls for strong partnership in aviation sector

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Poor working conditions of scribes irks Parliamentary committee on Media

The Parliamentary Committee on Media, Information, Communication and Technology say it is deeply concerned with low salaries and poor...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government calls for strong partnership in aviation sector

General News Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali has called for enhanced collaboration among stakeholders in addressing challenges in the aviation sector. Mr. Tayali says despite...
Read more

Parents and school administrators urged to exercise caution as they ferry Children back to School

General News Chief Editor - 2
THE Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is urging parents and school administrators to exercise maximum caution and care in their usage of...
Read more

FAZ unveils over K200m budget for 2022

General News Chief Editor - 12
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has disclosed its budget of more than K200 million for the year 2022. And an international auditing company,...
Read more

New Dawn administration to work with Church in fostering development– President Hichilema

General News Chief Editor - 9
President Hakainde Hichilema says the New Dawn government in its entirety will work with the Catholic Church in serving the people in various ways...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.