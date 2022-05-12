9.5 C
Contractor rehabilitating Kariba Dam commits to safety

By Chief Editor
Razel-BEC a company contracted to carry out part of the rehabilitation works at the Kariba Dam has committed itself to enhance safety and security in the community in which it is operating.

Razel-BEC Project Manager, Joel Monin said it is the company’s top priority to ensure there are adequate safety measures put in place for its workers and the community to avoid accidents.

The comment follows concerns from stakeholders among them ZESCO Kariba North Bank that the by-pass road constructed by Razel-BEC leading to the dam is posing as a recipe for theft and smuggling among other illegalities.

But Mr Monin has explained that the company has not yet completed works on the said road but once complete, it will ensure that it puts uptight security measures to deter unauthorised entry into the ZESCO power station area.

He has however agreed to close the said road temporarily until works are complete and ready for use.

“We need to ensure that we put in place all security measures before we could use that road but it is unfortunate that people are now using it for illegalities,” he said.

And Kariba North Bank Acting Power Station Manager, Cephas Museba said the road has been posing a threat to the security of the power plant.

Mr Museba expressed happiness that the company agreed to close off the road until security measures are put in place.

Meanwhile Siavonga District Commissioner, Geoffrey Jakopo has commended Razel-BEC for its timely response to addressing security concerns at the dam.

Mr Jakopo said the government wants to create an enabling environment for its partners such as Razel-BEC and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the safety of its people is taken care of.

Razel-BEC is a company that has been contracted to carry out rehabilitation works at Kariba Dam on behalf of the Zambezi River Authority and its work includes reshaping of the plunge pool.

Previous articleThe government to formulate Climate Change Bill

