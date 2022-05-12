Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Lackson Kasonka has encouraged people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 if they are to develop resilience against the virus.

Professor Kasonka said people must take advantage of the Covid-19 vaccination national re-launch on Saturday 14th May, 2022 in Solwezi, North-Western Province.

He said this when he paid a courtesy call on North-Western Province Minister, Robert Lihefu in Solwezi today.

Prof. Kasonka said government wants to reach a target of 70 percent vaccination coverage by July this year, adding that this can only be achieved if people supported the exercise by getting vaccinated.

“Covid-19 is still around although the numbers are reducing, memories are fresh of the devastating impact on our lives and the economy,” he said.

Prof.Kasonka has since advised the provincial health office to raise awareness and help government meet the target.

And Mr Lihefu said the health workers in the province have been very committed in ensuring quality health care delivery to the people.

He said the province is doing its best through the provincial health office to ensure quality health care services reach every corner of the region.

Meanwhile, Prof.Kasonka took the opportunity of being in the province to introduce Dr Bushimbwa Tambatamba as the new Provincial Health Director replacing Dr Charles Msiska.

The Permanent secretary is in the province for this year’s International Nurses Day in Solwezi district, monitor the process of recruitment of 11,276 health workers among other national duties.

North-western province is this year hosting national activities to commemorate the International Nurses Day as well as the national re-launch of mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign.