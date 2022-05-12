President Hakainde Hichilema has commended the Chinese government for the support rendered towards the construction of the new Mulungushi International Conference Centre which is expected to be handed over soon.

President Hichilema says the conference centre has come at the right time when Zambia will be hosting the African Union Summit, which will bring together important delegates.

Speaking when he received credentials from the new Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, Xiaohui Du, President Hichilema reaffirmed Zambia’s position to maintain the best relations shared between the two countries.

The President further thanked China’s support towards the debt resolution efforts adding that the debt status was taking away the resources meant for economic development.

And the Head of State said Zambia has keen interest in learning from the path taken by China to develop in diverse sectors, which has translated into bettering the lives of the Chinese people.

President Hichilema said the Chinese path to development in areas such as technology, industry, textiles, construction and health, is inspiring as it has happened in the shortest period of time.

He noted that Zambia has benefited from that country’s development in many ways citing the health sector which received COVID-19 medication and preventive materials, that helped in mitigating the negative impacts of the pandemic.

The Head of State said he looks forward for more cooperation with China in many areas including those associated with green energy, arising from the effects of climate change.

“The Zambian government has in this regard keen interest in China’s success over the years, which is really admirable,” President Hichilema stated.

President Hichilema further indicated the need for China to work with Zambia in the area of value addition as the country looks at ways of exporting value added products.

“Zambia is happy to work with the Chinese Ambassador because there is a lot more to partner such as modernizing the economy and we expect China to work with us in exploiting our raw materials because China has a huge market,” he added.

He reiterated the long lasting relations between Zambia and China, which emanates from the common interest such cultures, economic, peace, security and stability, in addition to the shared values between the two countries.



The Head of State noted that all those issues would only be possible if stability and peace are maintained globally.

He implored countries such as China to help maintain safety, stability and security for the underdeveloped countries to emulate and can focus on economic development.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, Xiaohui Du said he is honored to work in the country stating that he will take the mutual relationship to a higher level.

Mr. Du said Zambia has over the past 58 years made tremendous achievements such as political stability, continuous economic and social progress and enjoyed the long term partnership with China.

The Ambassador indicated that since getting into office, President Hichilema has promoted economic transformation and national unity to ensure that the people’s well-being is improved.

Mr. Du said he believes that under the current leadership, Zambia will make new and good relations in all its areas of national development.

He said he will endeavor to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries and is hopeful that he will receive the necessary support from Zambia.

Ambassador Du takes over from the former Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, Li Jie.