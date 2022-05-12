9.5 C
Entertainment News
Roberto collaborates with Tanzanian vocalist Harmonize on ‘My Baby’

BrathaHood Music singer, Roberto offers us his second single for 2022 titled ”My Baby,“ featuring Tanzanian artist Harmonize.

