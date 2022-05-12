Updated:
Roberto collaborates with Tanzanian vocalist Harmonize on ‘My Baby’
Entertainment News Roberto collaborates with Tanzanian vocalist Harmonize on 'My Baby'
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Roberto collaborates with Tanzanian vocalist Harmonize on ‘My Baby’
BrathaHood Music singer, Roberto offers us his second single for 2022 titled ”My Baby,“ featuring Tanzanian artist Harmonize. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2TS5375NHM
More Articles In This Category
Kaladoshas drops the visuals for a soulful timeless record titled Reverse
Kaladoshas drops the visuals for a soulful timeless record titled Reverse. The single comes off his highly anticipated album dropping later this year. Audio produced...
Slick-One is back with his 1st Official Single for the year 2022 , ‘Because of You’
Hip-Hop artiste “Slick-One” is back with his 1st Official Single for the year 2022. This time enlisting the So’ Good Entertainment Sharp Shooter, Rapper,...
Eddie Black drop his first single for 2022 titled ‘Mystery man’
Eddie Black released his first single for 2022 titled 'Mystery Man' on his birthday, April 29th. The song was produced by Peezey Cables at...
Cleo Ice Queen collaborates with Towela Kaira on “On my own”
Cleo Ice Queen collaborated with Towela Kaira on her latest single "On my own". The single is off Cleo's upcoming EP titled 'Leaders of...