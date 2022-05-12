9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 12, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

ZESCO calls on citizens to comment on proposal to increase connection fees by more than 200%

By Chief Editor
53 views
2
Economy ZESCO calls on citizens to comment on proposal to increase connection fees...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

ZESCO Corporate Affairs Manager Dr John Kunda has encouraged citizens to make submissions to the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) on ZESCO’s proposal to increase electricity connection fees by more than 200%.

Dr. Kunda says what ZESCO is proposing is a true reflection of the cost of connection materials on the market.

He says the approval of the proposed fees by the ERB will enable ZESCO meet the market prices of required connection material thereby enable the utility company dismantle the backlog in new connections of 67,000 as at 31st December, 2021.

Mr Kunda says moving forward, it would take ZESCO three week to connect new customers.

Meanwhile some Lusaka residents talked to in a random interviews feel the proposed increase in fees by ZESCO are way too high for ordinary citizens who may want to electrify their homes considering the prevailing economic conditions in the country.

Previous articleCB Minister warns Lufwanyama mining firms against disrespecting labour laws

2 COMMENTS

  1. There has never been a cheaper way for ZESCO to do the connections. Theirs is to only be very realistic and avoid frustrating people in the construction industry as well as those planning to have their homes electrified.

  2. i personal thing by increasing connection fee to more than 200% this will just Liga-rise allot of ili-go connections were in one yard they are all taping from the main house. so ZESCO should find a way which will be ok for both the customer and zesco.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 2

ZESCO calls on citizens to comment on proposal to increase connection fees by more than 200%

ZESCO Corporate Affairs Manager Dr John Kunda has encouraged citizens to make submissions to the Energy Regulation Board (ERB)...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Get Ready for Chicken Export, Poultry Owners Urged

Economy Chief Editor - 12
Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Elias Mubanga has called on Zambians in the poultry business to get ready for the export of...
Read more

Africa urged to attract more investments

Economy Chief Editor - 4
Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings( ZCCM- IH) has advised governments in the African region to work towards attracting more investment to their country's...
Read more

JCTR commences facilitating the drafting of proposals for the 2023 National Budget

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has commenced facilitating the drafting of proposals for the 2023 National Budget which is expected to be...
Read more

Zambia Chamber of Mines salutes First Quantum Minerals Plans to double investment

Economy Chief Editor - 11
The Zambia Chamber of Mines has saluted First Quantum Minerals (FQM)’s plan to double its investment by adding $1.3 billion in its Kansanshi Mine...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.