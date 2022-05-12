ZESCO Corporate Affairs Manager Dr John Kunda has encouraged citizens to make submissions to the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) on ZESCO’s proposal to increase electricity connection fees by more than 200%.
Dr. Kunda says what ZESCO is proposing is a true reflection of the cost of connection materials on the market.
He says the approval of the proposed fees by the ERB will enable ZESCO meet the market prices of required connection material thereby enable the utility company dismantle the backlog in new connections of 67,000 as at 31st December, 2021.
Mr Kunda says moving forward, it would take ZESCO three week to connect new customers.
Meanwhile some Lusaka residents talked to in a random interviews feel the proposed increase in fees by ZESCO are way too high for ordinary citizens who may want to electrify their homes considering the prevailing economic conditions in the country.
There has never been a cheaper way for ZESCO to do the connections. Theirs is to only be very realistic and avoid frustrating people in the construction industry as well as those planning to have their homes electrified.
i personal thing by increasing connection fee to more than 200% this will just Liga-rise allot of ili-go connections were in one yard they are all taping from the main house. so ZESCO should find a way which will be ok for both the customer and zesco.