ZESCO Corporate Affairs Manager Dr John Kunda has encouraged citizens to make submissions to the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) on ZESCO’s proposal to increase electricity connection fees by more than 200%.

Dr. Kunda says what ZESCO is proposing is a true reflection of the cost of connection materials on the market.

He says the approval of the proposed fees by the ERB will enable ZESCO meet the market prices of required connection material thereby enable the utility company dismantle the backlog in new connections of 67,000 as at 31st December, 2021.

Mr Kunda says moving forward, it would take ZESCO three week to connect new customers.

Meanwhile some Lusaka residents talked to in a random interviews feel the proposed increase in fees by ZESCO are way too high for ordinary citizens who may want to electrify their homes considering the prevailing economic conditions in the country.