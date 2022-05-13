Northern Province Minister, Leonard Mbao has expressed happiness that a number of health centres in the province are now fully stocked with essential medicines.

Speaking shortly after touring some health facilities in the province to check on the availability of medicine, Mr. Mbao said that he is pleased to note that the drug situation in the province is now stable.

He stated that government is doing everything possible to ensure that there is a steady and sufficient supply of essential medicines in all health facilities in the province and the country at large.

Mr. Mbao however said that there is need for the province to have a medical hub to facilitate for easy stocking and distribution of drugs to health facilities in the region.

“It is the desire of this government to ensure that health centres do not run out of essential drugs because the President has prioritized quality health care delivery,” he further said.

And Lupososhi District Health Director, Kelvin Mulemwa confirmed that the supply of medicine in the district has stabilized.

Dr. Mulemwa said this follows the delivery of assorted essential drugs by government in the district.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Minister has called for professionalism and commitment among civil servants to effectively deliver services to the people.

The Minister who addressed heads of government departments in Lupososhi, Luwingu, Mpulungu and Mbala districts said civil servants are key in the realization of meaningful development.

He said government expects Civil Servants to be selfless, loyal and impartial in the delivery of services.

“The UPND administration under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema is expecting to see hard working civil servants who will contribute towards the achievement of significant development,” Mr Mbao added.

He further encouraged civil servants to prudently utilize public resources and ensure they benefit the intended people saying those found misusing the resources will face the wrath of the law.

Mr. Mbao noted that failure by civil servants to diligently execute their duties will deprive members of the public of development and the services that they need.

“We expect you to be professional, don’t abuse your offices or the powers that have been entrusted in you,” he said

And Mr. Mbao further urged civil servants in the province to acquaint themselves with the UPND economic transformation agenda in order for them to appreciate programmes and policies that the new dawn administration has put in place.

He stated that it is for this reason that public workers need to study the four thematic areas of economic transformation that the UPND has put in place in order for the country to achieve development.

“Acquaint ourselves with the UPND development agenda so that as you can implement your departmental programmes in line with our party’s economic transformation agenda under the four thematic areas that include Agriculture, Mining, Tourism and Energy,” Mr. Mbao said.