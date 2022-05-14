Lusaka City Council has revoked permission granted for the controversial construction of a filling station at Lusaka Play House following public outrage.

Lusaka Town Clerk Alex Mwansa stated that the old permission has been revoked due to public interest surrounding the matter.

Mr Mwansa said the permission will be reviewed after the concerns and observations regarding the matter have been resolved.

A number of artists and theatre enthusiasts had expressed opposition to the planned development of a Filling Station at the Lusaka Play House by Kenyan investor Hass Petroleum on a 25 year lease.



