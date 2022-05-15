The world largest piece of gemstone produced by a Zambian mine company has finally secured its place in the Guinness world book of records.

The over one thousand five hundred grams uncut emerald was produced by KAGEM mine in Lufwanyama district in the Copperbelt province.

KAGEM mine Executive Chairperson Sixtus Mulenga announced this during a special event organised to celebrate the company’s achievements and awarding of its workers at KAGEM premises.

Mr. Mulenga said the KAGEM mine which is owned by gemfields in partnership with government’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has over the years been recording remarkable achievements in its mining production.

He said the piece of gemstone which has since been given a local name called CHIPEMBELE is among the largest Emeralds the company has mined in the area.

Mr. Mulenga further described the government’s partnership with Gemfields as one of the most longstanding and productive the country’s mining sector has ever had.

He said all the positive developments KAGEM has continued recording is as a result of the good working relationship investors are enjoying with the government.

Meanwhile Lufwanyama district Commissioner Justine Mwalikwa who represented the Government commended KAGEM workers for their exemplary work.

He further urged the mine management to continue motivating its workers if more positive development is to continue being recorded.

The DC also said the government will endeavour to create an enabling working environment for the mines to thrive in the area.

Reçently, KAGEM mine extracted the largest uncut emerald in Lufwanyama district.