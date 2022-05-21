9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Perpetrators of Corruption may flaunt short-lived Victory, but justice will catch up with them- HH

Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

After a series of defeats suffered by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in courts, sparking a public outrage on the competence of the commission, president Hakainde Hichilema has assured the nation that the wheels of justice will surely catch up with the people that seemed to have secured what he described as a short-lived victory

In a post on his Facebook, the president said that he understood the Zambians’ anger, frustration and the collective resolve to rid our society of the intolerable culture of corruption, especially among those that should be servants of the people.

The president said that, like drug trafficking, corruption is a scourge capable of destroying communities, increasing inequality among our people, distorting and exploiting public investments and reducing public revenues.

The president said that the perpetrators of the vice may flaunt short-lived victory, play the victim and mock the institutions of law and order, but assured that the long arm of the law and the wheel of justice will surely catch up with them.

The President assured Zambians that Corruption will be fought against, with everything that is legally at his government’s disposal, vigorously, relentlessly and the lawbreakers will be brought to book.

Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe
Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe has said that the fight against corruption has not been lost, as assumed by some sections of society. Mr Haimbe said that corruption and financial crime cases that commenced are still ongoing and that it would therefore be premature to assume that the fight against corruption has been lost.

Speaking when he addressed the Media in Lusaka, the Justice Minister said the Courts have shown that they operate independently with the recent court decisions such as the reinstating of seized property to Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo. Mr. Haimbe noted that it is also an indication that the accused persons will receive fair trials before the courts.

He said what the country has seen are temporary decisions and that does not mean that the accused persons have been acquitted. Mr. Haimbe also said it is wrong to assume that law enforcement agencies are ill-prepared to handle investigations as financial crime matters are complicated and need to be given diligence in handling them.

And the Justice Minister reiterated that Government remains committed to judicial reforms and that this will be anchored on the rule of law. Mr. Haimbe said judicial reforms will always be driven by the Judiciary itself and that the Judiciary is equal to that task.

Meanwhile, Mr. Haimbe has with immediate effect, dissolved the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) board. Mr Haimbe said the dissolution of the board was in accordance with article 270 of the Constitution of Zambia.

“I would like to bring it to the attention of the nation that I have taken the decision to immediately dissolve the board of the National Prosecutions Authority pursuant to section 7 of the National Prosecutions Act number 34 of 2010 as read together with section 26 of the interpretation and the general provision Act 2, ” he said

