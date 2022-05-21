Kasama District Commissioner, Elizabeth Goma says the new dawn administration has a clear agenda for fighting corruption in the country.

Mrs. Goma explained that government is determined to fight corruption as it not only injures the people’s freedoms but also destroys the country’s development plans.

She stated that corruption is also directly linked to poverty adding that that is why it should be eradicated.

The District Commissioner stated that lack of accountability and transparency are also among the main factors that contribute to the rapid deterioration of governance and weakening of state institutions.

She further called for the need to fight corruption in an inclusive manner to enhance accountability in the management of public affairs at all levels from the ward to the national level.

“Fighting corruption in an all-inclusive manner will contribute to public financial management thereby protecting public resources, “She added.

Mrs. Goma said this when she officially opened a stakeholder’s consultative meeting on the formulation of the revised National Anti-Corruption Policy (NACP) in Kasama.

She has said government has since taken an all-inclusive approach in the formulation of the policy by inviting all stakeholders.

“Various institutions of both government and non-governmental institutions have been invited to this consultative meeting because corruption is everyone’s fight,” Mrs. Goma said.

The District Commissioner further urged stakeholders to participate freely in the meeting for the formulation of the revised National Anti-Corruption policy.