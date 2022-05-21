9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 21, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

The new dawn administration has a clear agenda for fighting corruption in Zambia

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News The new dawn administration has a clear agenda for fighting corruption in...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kasama District Commissioner, Elizabeth Goma says the new dawn administration has a clear agenda for fighting corruption in the country.

Mrs. Goma explained that government is determined to fight corruption as it not only injures the people’s freedoms but also destroys the country’s development plans.

She stated that corruption is also directly linked to poverty adding that that is why it should be eradicated.

The District Commissioner stated that lack of accountability and transparency are also among the main factors that contribute to the rapid deterioration of governance and weakening of state institutions.

She further called for the need to fight corruption in an inclusive manner to enhance accountability in the management of public affairs at all levels from the ward to the national level.

“Fighting corruption in an all-inclusive manner will contribute to public financial management thereby protecting public resources, “She added.

Mrs. Goma said this when she officially opened a stakeholder’s consultative meeting on the formulation of the revised National Anti-Corruption Policy (NACP) in Kasama.

She has said government has since taken an all-inclusive approach in the formulation of the policy by inviting all stakeholders.

“Various institutions of both government and non-governmental institutions have been invited to this consultative meeting because corruption is everyone’s fight,” Mrs. Goma said.

The District Commissioner further urged stakeholders to participate freely in the meeting for the formulation of the revised National Anti-Corruption policy.

Previous articleMisinformation on Covid 19 vaccine worries Church

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

The new dawn administration has a clear agenda for fighting corruption in Zambia

Kasama District Commissioner, Elizabeth Goma says the new dawn administration has a clear agenda for fighting corruption in the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chilufya Tayali Charged for publishing defamatory remarks against the President on his Facebook page

General News Chief Editor - 24
Police in Lukulu has formally charged and arrested Chilufya Tayali aged 47 of house number 38 Ngwezi road in Roma township of Lusaka for...
Read more

Prisons Care and Counselling Association happy with pro bono framework policy

General News Chief Editor - 1
Prisons Care and Counselling Association (PRISCCA) has commended the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) for launching the framework for the provision of pro bono...
Read more

UPND youths bemoan low sensitization on accessing CDF

General News Chief Editor - 8
The United Party for National Development (UPND) youths in Kitwe district have appealed to the Town Clerk to quickly develop a strategy of...
Read more

Private, and public sectors urged to join in implementing e-government plan

General News Chief Editor - 1
The government has called on the public and private sectors to participate in the development and implementation of the national electronic government plan. Acting Secretary...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.