Outspoken opposition Economic and Equity Party ( EPP ) leader Chilufya Tayali has been released today, on police bond.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed the development in Lukulu adding that the nature of the case requires consent from the Director of Public Prosecution’s office.

Mr. Hamoonga said Mr. Tayali will appear in court once the DPP gives a go ahead.

Mr. Tayali was arrested last week for the offence of defamation of the President Contrary to Section 69 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

His arrest comes after Lukulu East constituency UPND Chairperson Jameson Mpidi and Mwika Paul Chisala popularly known as ‘Papie’ lodged a complaint at Lukulu Police station on Sunday 15th May, 2022.

