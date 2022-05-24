President Hakainde Hichilema has pardoned 2,045 inmates ahead of tomorrow’s African Freedom Day commemoration.

The pardoned inmates include 1,969 ordinary inmates and 33 old aged.

President Hichilema has also commuted sentences for 607 inmates.

Acting Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Ambrose Lufuma announced the development at a press briefing in Lusaka today.

The Minister indicated that the government has started addressing the challenges in correctional facilities by securing mattresses and bunk beds.

He added that government further plans to accelerate the opening of the new ultra-modern 3, 500 holding capacity of the Correctional Centres in Mwembeshi under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Mr Lufuma stated that government will also construct and expand more open-air correctional farms to increase capacity and agricultural production.

He has further urged Ward Development Committees (WDCs) to consider taking part of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to correctional centres to resolve some challenges that include poor diet.

Currently, the inmate population in the country stands at 25,242.