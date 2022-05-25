Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu insists there is progress in defender Aime Mabika’s naturalisation process to see if he can play for Chipolopolo in competitive matches.

Mabika’s application is dragging a week after his central defensive partner and English-born defender Frankie Musonda’s application was cleared and will be part of Chipolopolo’s 2023 AFCON qualifying campaign in June.

The duo made their Chipolopolo debut in March in Zambia’s 3-1 friendly win over Congo-Brazzaville in Turkey.

“I have received a lot of queries in my inbox from people asking me about Mabika. Yes I know there are a lot of countries that want players that are connected to them to play for their national teams but we must do the right thing,” Nkandu said.

Mabika was born in Zambia in 1998 to DR Congo parentage and spent the first eight years of his life in Zambia before his family moved to the USA where he currently plays for MLS club Inter Miami.

Musonda on the other hand has a Zambian father and an English mother.

“We have to follow the law and as Government we will make sure we do the right thing,” Nkandu said.

“The journey of a thousand miles starts with one step. Today, we have Frankie Musonda, tomorrow we can have Mabika but we are a Government of laws, so we have to follow the law.”

