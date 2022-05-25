9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
type here...
General NewsFeature General
Updated:

Britain gives Zambia one billion pounds for SMS development

By Support Editor
53 views
0
General News Feature General Britain gives Zambia one billion pounds for SMS development
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The British government says it has set one billion pounds aside over the next five years to help boost its investment in Zambia.

British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says government will also help boost Finance for Zambia’s Small Medium Entrepreneurs (SMS) by 100 million pounds.

Mr. Woolley says the British Government has also increased investment in renewable energy by 500 Million pounds.

He says the partnership is embodied in the UK-Zambia Green Growth Compact signed by ministers during President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s visit to the United Kingdom in November 2021.

Mr. Woolley was speaking in Lusaka last night at the occasion of her majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 96th birthday and 70th Anniversary rule.

And Mr. Woolley said the British government is impressed that the 2021 General Election demonstrated the maturity of Zambia’s democracy because it was a peaceful transition of party.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Peter Kapala said Zambia and United Kingdom Government has enjoyed good bilateral relations for a long time.

Mr. Kapala said Britain is one of the major investors in Energy, Agriculture, Mining, Education, Health, Climate change among others.

He pointed out that the investment in the energy sector will contribute to sustainable electricity strategic plan for generation and transmission infrastructure.

Mr. Kapala said the occasion to celebrate the Queen’s birthday and her rule has given the Zambian Government an opportunity to appreciate the long lasting relationship anchored on developmental agenda.

Previous articleSenior Chief Musele tells Govt not to give title deed to Trident mine

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature GeneralSupport Editor - 0

Britain gives Zambia one billion pounds for SMS development

The British government says it has set one billion pounds aside over the next five years to help boost...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

93 -year-old alleged defiler granted bail

Feature General Support Editor - 4
The Luangwa district magistrate circuit court sitting in Rufunsa district has granted bail to White Zulu, the 93 years old man who is alleged...
Read more

Chile one murder, Annie Monta appears in Kitwe Magistrate

Feature General Support Editor - 6
Scores of Kitwe residents this morning thronged the Kitwe Magistrate court to catch a glimpse of the wife to late prominent Kitwe businessman Richard...
Read more

Malanji, Yamba plead not guilty

Feature General Support Editor - 11
Former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson  and former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji have pleaded not guilty to ten counts of Willful failure to...
Read more

Mulyata warns parents against marrying off girls

Feature General Support Editor - 1
Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata has warned parents in Rufunsa district against marrying off their underage daughters. Mrs Mulyata noted that girls in the rural...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.