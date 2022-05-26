Golfer Lornah Mwenda is confident ahead of the Zambian Ladies Open championship that tees off at the Nkana Golf Club next month.

The Zambia Ladies Open tournament will run from June 3-5 in Kitwe.

Mwenda said this is her year to win the Zambian Ladies Open championship.

She has told journalists that she is in a good position to win the title.

“It’s looking very promising because I have been putting in a lot of practice and I have a lot of support. The year 2022 has started on a good note in that I won the first Order-of-Merit which was played in Ndola,” Mwenda said.

“I have been playing golf for 20 years now but I have never won the Zambia Ladies Open. The closest I came to winning it was when I came out second again at Nkana Golf Club. This year, it’s going back to Nkana so I am very hopeful that I will win it,” she said.

She recently won the season-opening Order-of-Merit tournament.

“A lot of friends have helped and motivated me both morally and financially and I wouldn’t want to disappoint them. So with all the support and with God by my side, I am going for it,” she said.

Mwenda belongs to Lusaka and Chainama golf clubs.

Meanwhile, Zambian Ladies Open champion Jahaanvie Walia has indicated that she would not be competing in this year’s event as she pushes for her pro-card in the US.