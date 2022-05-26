9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 26, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

GOLF: Mwenda Eyes Zambia Ladies Open Title

By sports
53 views
0
Sports GOLF: Mwenda Eyes Zambia Ladies Open Title
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Golfer Lornah Mwenda is confident ahead of the Zambian Ladies Open championship that tees off at the Nkana Golf Club next month.

The Zambia Ladies Open tournament will run from June 3-5 in Kitwe.

Mwenda said this is her year to win the Zambian Ladies Open championship.

She has told journalists that she is in a good position to win the title.

“It’s looking very promising because I have been putting in a lot of practice and I have a lot of support. The year 2022 has started on a good note in that I won the first Order-of-Merit which was played in Ndola,” Mwenda said.

“I have been playing golf for 20 years now but I have never won the Zambia Ladies Open. The closest I came to winning it was when I came out second again at Nkana Golf Club. This year, it’s going back to Nkana so I am very hopeful that I will win it,” she said.

She recently won the season-opening Order-of-Merit tournament.

“A lot of friends have helped and motivated me both morally and financially and I wouldn’t want to disappoint them. So with all the support and with God by my side, I am going for it,” she said.

Mwenda belongs to Lusaka and Chainama golf clubs.

Meanwhile, Zambian Ladies Open champion Jahaanvie Walia has indicated that she would not be competing in this year’s event as she pushes for her pro-card in the US.

Previous articleFirst Quantum Minerals saddened by criticism from Minister of Lands and Senior Chief Musele

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

GOLF: Mwenda Eyes Zambia Ladies Open Title

Golfer Lornah Mwenda is confident ahead of the Zambian Ladies Open championship that tees off at the Nkana Golf...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Fashion Joins Chipolopolo Camp

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo's foreign-based  call-ups has swelled  to eight at the teams Lusaka camp following Glasgow Rangers striker Fashion Sakala arrival who also joined them in...
Read more

Nkandu:We Are Looking Into Mabika’s Chipolopolo Case

Sports sports - 0
Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu insists there is progress in defender Aime Mabika's naturalisation process to see if he can play for Chipolopolo in competitive...
Read more

Bruce Mwape Names Provisional Shepolopolo Womens AFCON Team

Sports sports - 0
China based Zambia Shepolopolo striker Barbra Banda is missing from the 31-member provisional squad coach Bruce Mwape has unveiled ahead for the 2022 Women’s...
Read more

Asanovic: Team Picked, Now We Must Work

Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic says he has picked the best team possible for next month’s 2023 AFCON Group H qualifiers against Cote d'Ivoire and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.