Deplorable state of Zambezi hospital saddens Mutati

Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, has bemoaned the poor state of Zambezi district hospital.

Mr. Mutati, who toured the hospital at the weekend, said the district needs a new hospital that will service the people of Zambezi, saying the current district hospital is a threat to human lives.

He said government will treat the district hospital issue as a matter of urgency because health is a critical area that needs serious attention.

Mr. Mutati said it is important that a new structure is built to service the local people especially that the population of Zambezi has increased.

And Zambezi District Health Director, Chimuka Ngandalo, thanked the minister for visiting the hospital to appreciate its challenges.

Dr. Ngandalo said Mr. Mutati’s visit to the hospital has provided him with a full picture of how deplorable the health institution is.

He has since appealed to government to urgently assist the hospital as it is grappling with many challenges, among them, infrastructure development.

“As a district we are eager to work and ensure that health services are brought closer to our people. However, the district hospital, as you can see Honourable minister, is in a bad state and this hinders quality service delivery,” Dr. Ngandalo said.

