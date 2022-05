A 27 year old man of Pojana Village in Kizhinge Zhinge area of Kasempa District has died after consuming a local brew commonly known as Kachasu.

Oliver Nshimbi was found lying unconscious in the cold without a shirt and shoes, along a footpath.

North Western Province Deputy Police Commissioner Robinson Moonga says the deceased was rushed to Mukinge Mission Hospital where he was admitted and later died.

Mr. Moonga said Police will conduct an autopsy before burial this week.