By Kapya Kaoma
The insanity of Zambian courts is appalling. Why sentence a person to one year in prison for calling HH “not a Christian” on Facebook? Is this not a mockery of justice and an attack on democracy? Unless his narcissistic Machiavellianism is tamed, HH’s insecurity will prove costly on the nation. People will revolt to defend their democratic rights–it is just a matter of time.
But this sentence speaks to the rottenness of our judicial system. Which law prohibits one from saying Kapya is not a Christian? And who defines a “Christian,” and how do we prove HH is a Christian? HE is SDA. Yet many SDAs, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Pentecostals, and Christian Fundamentalists wrongly believe the Pope is an Antichrist. This is the reason some Zambian SDA felt insulted when HH met Pope Francis at the Vatican.
Moreover, what constitutes a “Christian” changes based on one’s religious convictions and beliefs. Is holding diverse religious opinions now a crime? Had the judge consulted theologians, for example, the term Antichrist has been applied to individuals, authoritarian regimes, and emperors. So why should calling HH Antichrist, satanist or freemason send people to jail. Worse still, when did claiming one is not a Christian become defamatory? Is HH so sacred to be socially and politically defined? Or is the only one with sacred rights to negatively define others? Pungwa’s curse has been cast upon us; to whatever Pungwa utters, Zambians must shout, “Amen!” Our human rights are being robbed by the same man who promised to uphold human rights and defend democracy–the New Dark Regime indeed!
Yet one doesn’t need to be in Pungwa’s cult to understand where we are headed–a nation without freedom of expression and association. Across the globe, such authoritarian and Machiavellian tactics are engines of political violence–people revolt against psychopaths. Is it not just 9 months ago when UPND cadres and the god of Ballycountry were busy insulting Lungu? Didn’t today’s god of rotten and unjust courts insult Mwanawasa, Sata, and Banda? So why wasn’t it a crime then? One thing has changed–the President’s corruption of courts.
Judges are campaigning to keep their jobs, but they are not stupid either. Like the Inspector of Police, they know that it is wrong to persecute HH’s opponents, but must impress an insecure baby President. Call him a liar, Pungwa, tribalist, ubututu, not a Christian and Antichrist you rot in jail. Instead, call him a saintly Christian for his lies; praise him for setting the price of fertilizer at K250 and for the bag of ubunga you just bought at K50. Thank him for fulfilling his pledge to make fuel K5 and for reducing the prices for basic things. Praise him for performing traditional rituals and working with Seer 1. It is what Christians do–they lie and lie!
Chiluba should be shouting in his grave, “Poor Zambians, what bewitched you? When did you surrender your sovereign rights to freedom of expression and association?” Even during the worst dictatorial rule of the 1980s, the KK regime didn’t arrest people for saying Kaunda was not a Christian. Didn’t we attack Kaunda for his love of Eastern religions? We are now an evil theocracy–the king of liars is a god. Yahweh forbid! We must put an end to this insanity.
HH’s behavior speaks to something we must put an end to; the dictatorship of Kagame has no room in Zambia. It is foolish for judges to persecute people opposed to HH’s self-evident narcissistic Machiavellianism. Imagine if someone else caused the traffic saga against a sitting President in Mongu. Imagine if someone called the President Chimbwi. Imagine if someone called the President stupid. Imagine if someone claimed to receive Intelligence reports before the President. That was in Zambia before the self-promoting narcissistic Pungwa became President. Alas we watch simply because we are informed that the client of Seer 1 is a saint! I don’t have sympathy for such injustices, especially when promoted by courts of law. It is simply an insult to justice! We are not going to be forced to worship an idol in Bally.
In a democratic nation, definition of your opponents is critical to political mobilization. So how else would people define him if freedom of expression with friends on Facebook is curtailed? Inculcating extreme fear in citizens is an autocratic way of HH’s self-protection. Yet I won’t become a satanist by worshiping the Bally idol. Nonetheless, his lies will continue to explode. HH must start building more and more prisons. Millions of Zambians are not bewitched into this judicial corruption–one day, they will revolt violently. Sadly, as more and more people are arrested for expressing themselves, Zambia’s global standing is tarnished. Bally worshipers and the Hichilema Human Rights Commission, however, cannot see this corruption of justice! But soon, they might end up victims of his egomaniac insecurity. Citizens will always find means of clipping Pungwa’s wings–rendering him flight-incapable!
Is it not Bob Marley who sang, “Time will tell. You think you are living in heaven when you’re living in Hell!”
Time will tell indeed.
The only thing that trait that comes out naturally from the Great Leader is his bitterness. But on matters of faith he’s like a programed robot always waiting to be prompted. So one can’t be faulted for referring to him as anti-Christ. Bishop Eddie Chomba made similar accusations but their Court case was withdrawn by the petitioner and we all wondered why? He lost the opportunity to allay those allegations so why should people go to prison on something he’s failed to defend himself?
Zambians must brace themselves for a very rough and tyrannical ride. Baal is up to no good but our sovereign God shall prevail over our nation. Amen.
Pungwa niwebo mambala makaka egomaniac attention seeker who thinks you are more intelligent than the whole nation with your tuma articles. Poor soul. Stop inciting chaos in the Country. True freedom is a Country where citizens are flourishing and free from poverty not where they can freely insult each other. We will ask HH to shut you up iwe ka Chimbwi.
please jail them all
What is “defarming”? We have laws, which are meant to better society. If you breach the said laws then you have yourself to blame.
#3, 4, 5 In your honesty can you honestly tell me that you are sincere in your comments? Edgar Lungu was president of ZAMBIA whether you like it or not and so is Hakainde Hichilema whether people like it or not. If defaming Hichilema is an offense, then defamation of Edgar was also an offense, but if you say it was okay to call Edgar names then even now calling a president names is okay. Culturally it’s not allowed to insult an adult or a person in high position. The sooner you admit this the better for our society.
And some f00Is even believed the lies peddled by upnd that ECL was a bad person. Meanwhile this devil hh is going after citizens exercising their freedom of speech. It is well known that hh ni satana, bloody freemas0n
Dear Colleagues, we need to ask ourselves one important question , why is it that the our president in his early presidential days has been so widely defamed ? Defaming the president has become a country wide phenomena now. Is it that several promises have not been materialized or he has displayed a character that he should be defamed? , I need to understand this . In the reason past, we have experienced several people displaying promise of defaming the president and I see this as a new trend in this current government.
This is dangerous for him now . Yes, let us not defame the president but let us show him that we are happy the way things are shaping now . Yes , poverty level is not scaling down as promised , things are expensive, promises are not taken seriously , Is it true…
Really laughable…halfwit Kapya Kaoma you now realise that this law exists..look at them crying without shame now the shoe is on the other foot. Reminds me of that song …ifyou tolerate this your children will be next….