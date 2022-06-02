Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Vice Chairperson, Emily Sikazwe has implored Zambians to submit voter’s cards of their deceased relatives to help the Commission remove them from the register.

Dr. Sikazwe said removing the deceased from the voters register will help the Commission to have accurate figures of eligible voters.

Dr. Sikazwe said in Ndola today when she officially launched the continuous voter registration on the Copperbelt.

ZANIS reports that apart from registering new voters, all provincial centres will provide other services such as removal of the deceased from the register.

“These centres will also be receiving voter’s cards for the deceased so that they are removed from the voters register. We are therefore calling on the general public to bring their deceased’s voter’ cards to the centre,” she said.

She said the continuous voter registration puts an end to the long queues that characterized voter registration exercises in the previous elections.

Dr. Sikazwe said the exercise will continue up to 2026 and beyond and will include among other services, new voters card registrations, transfers, replacements, correction of clerical errors, claims for inclusion in the voters register and amendments to the voters register following the outcome of appeals and objections.