Ministry of Technology and Science Permanent Secretary, Brilliant Habeenzu, has said it is necessary to conduct an audit on equipment supplied to higher institutions of learning before payments are made.

Dr. Habeenzu said this follows the release of money from the African Development Bank to higher learning institutions such as Mulungushi University.

He said this in Kabwe yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe.

Dr. Habeenzu said his team was in Kabwe to audit equipment that was supplied to Mulungushi University and other institutions of higher learning through the Africa Development Bank loan.

He added that the payment would only be made after the team is satisfied that money will be paid on equipment that was actually supplied.

And Dr. Habeenzu has assured Mr. Mwanakampwe that the appointments of board members for Kabwe Institute of Technology and Nkumbi International College would be expedited.

He further said the provincial administration would be given an opportunity to help identify names of people to serve on the board.

Earlier, Central Province Permanent Secretary, Milner Mwanakampwe, appealed to Dr. Habeenzu to ensure that Kabwe Institute of Technology and Nkumbi International College board members are quickly appointed.

And Mr. Mwanakampwe said it was important to follow up on the supply of equipment at concerned universities just to be sure that what is being paid for was indeed supplied.