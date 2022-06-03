Peace Corps has sworn in 21 volunteers who will help rural communities in the country in addressing aquaculture and forestry challenges.

Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Permanent Secretary, John Msimuko said the volunteers will serve various rural communities to address issues especially those on fish farming and forestry.

Mr Msimuko said this in a joint speech with the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries during the swearing-in ceremony of the Peace Corps volunteers in Lusaka yesterday.

He said that the forestry department in the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment strives to promote sustainable utilization of natural resources.

Mr Msimuko said the work of the forestry volunteers will go a long way in reducing poverty and improving food security in the rural communities, whilst maintaining the natural resources base.

He further said the volunteers will help to promote the expansion and intensification of fish farming across the country especially among women and youths.

Mr. Msimuko added that they will also help promote the establishment of hatcheries in the country to facilitate growth of the aquaculture industry as directed by President Hakainde Hichilema.

‘’This will not only improve the livelihoods of our people but also meet the growing demand for fish in Zambia. It will also help to bridge the extension service delivery gap as you may note that the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries has a lean staff at district and camp level,’’ he said.

And Peace Corp Charge’ d’Affaires, Martin Dale said the group of volunteers is among the first volunteers in the world to return to services since Peace Corps’ unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Dale pointed out that in collaboration with the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment and the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries the volunteers will build capacity of rural community members to improve their food security while conserving natural resources.

‘’They will help build the livelihood of rural households by improving and increasing fish production, organizing farmer groups, establishing local fish seed production centers and helping families increase their income from the sale of fish.

Meanwhile, Peace Corps Country Director, Brad Favor urged the volunteers to participate in fish farming training and forestry as it will have a lasting impact on individuals and communities for many years to come.