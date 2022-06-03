Chipolopolo have kicked off the 2023 Africa Cup Group H qualifying campaign with huge loss to Cote D’Ivoire away in Yamoussoukro.

Disjointed Zambia on Friday night allowed second half goals to lose 3-1 to the West African side that dominated both halves.

Coach Aljosa Asanovic’s side held Cote D’Ivoire until the 66th minute when forward Serge Aurier smashed home from corner started by Premier League star Wilfred Zaha.

Christian Kouame doubled the lead 11 minutes later with a powerful header from another corner kick.

Ibrahim Sangare completed the rout with an 88th minute goal before Patson Daka grabbed Zambia’s consolation with the last kick of the match from a rebound.

Keeper Toaster Nsabata had earlier in the first half kept Zambia in the game with some fine saves.

Nsabata saved a shot from the line after 23 minutes and was again summoned to stop Max Gradel’s 26th minute free kick.

Captain Enock Mwepu shot over from outside the box when Zambia created the first clear opportunity in the first half.

Meanwhile, Zambia remain bottom of Group H after Comoros thumped Lesotho 2-0 in their opening match earlier on Friday afternoon.

This match marked Asanovic’s competitive debut following his appointment as Chipolopolo coach in January.

Zambia is now shifting attention to Tuesday’s home Group H encounter again Comoros set for the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.