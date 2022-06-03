Former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji has said he never earned his wealth through a ministerial position.

Mr. Malanji has further declared that he was still a Kwacha Member of Parliament.

He is currently battling corruption and money laundering cases after being arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

Late last year, Mr. Malanji was charged for alleged corruption activities which happened between January 1st, 2021, and August 31, 2021.

DEC in March, 2022, further arrested Mr. Malanji for money laundering activities involving K10 million and US 700,000 Dollars.

Speaking during the burial of Patriotic Front (PF) Kitwe District Secretary Lungo Kawaya in Kitwe on Thursday, Mr. Malanji said he has been doing business for many years.

He revealed that before becoming minister he had $4,000,000 turnover through his companies.

Mr. Malanji started his remarks by paying tribute to Mr. Kawaya before highlighting his cases.

“I have lost a friend. I have lost a brother. I have lost a cousin. I have lost all relationships that you would consider valid in this person we are burying today. It will be very painful today to go and rub his number in my phone. He is somebody I spoke to everyday. My wife at times would even ask namulanda na ba Lungo? I religiously spoke to him every evening. He displayed courage. He displayed courage as he rendered that service to the people. He is somebody who had organisational ability, you give him an hour to organize the programme he would do that. So he meritoriously rose to the portfolio that he was serving until his death. What I would urge those that have remained behind, the family members, the friends is now to look at what we are going to do with those that he has left. Na mwelupwa bonse mwebeshile mukulosha filya fine twishile efyo tuye. This man has left young children and these children will need to continue their education,” Mr. Malanji said.

He saluted people that have been sending him solidarity messages.

“Ba munyinane epo nshilapwisha ndefway ukutasha imwe bonse mwe bantumina words of solidarity. (My brothers and sisters before I end let me thank people that have been sending words of solidarity. You only see true friends when you are in trouble.).Pantu umuntu ngalepita mu mafya elyo afwaya ukwishiba abanakwe ni banani. But one thing I can assure you ba munyinane pantu ku Lusaka twaya mukutandala tatwaba nga bambi ama ministers abali ku Lusaka nakale. Ine ndi mwina kopala , batila inshiku shalingenye umwana na nina. Mu ma 1992, 1993 mwebakalamba mwe bali pano mwalemona ngamulefuma ku Riverside (Township in Kitwe) nangu ku Nakonde bana mutekenya mwalekwela ni JM Bus Services. Lelo nasanguka umupina? Elyo nshilaba Minister ba munyinane, tekweba ati tufwile lyonse ngacakutila naukwata ka ngwee waisa mukwimba kuli bonse ati iyoo ine ninkwata K2, ine ninkwata K4. Ilyo nshilaba Minister, nali minister mu 2018. Three years past 2017, 2016, 2015. Turnover yandi yali ni Four Million Dollars ($4,000, 000) mu ma company yandi.Bank taibepa ilyo tukafika panshita ya kuya ku chilye tukaya na ma pepala ati bwana ndembululeni,” he said.

Mr. Malanji continued: “Elders present here will recall that around 1992, 1993 people used to board JM Bus Services in Riverside, Nakonde but today I have become poor? Before I became Minister, turnover in my companies was $4,000,000. Banks do not lie when time comes to present evidence in court we will go with proof.”

Mr. Malanji further assured the people of Kwacha Constituency that he will one day return to work with them like before.

Mr Malanji is challenging High Court judge Kazimbe Chenda’s decision to annul his election on grounds that he does not have a Grade 12 certificate.

Losing Kwacha parliamentary candidate Charles Mulenga has asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss incumbent Mr. Malanji’s appeal against the High Court’s decision to nullify his election because the plea allegedly lacks merit.

“Ba munyinane I had to come and mourn with you because I am still a Member of Parliament. We have a temporary set back but I can assure you that we shall come and work together like before. Ukwafwana twaleyafwana tukalayafwana fimo fine. Mwalishiba efyo icipingo citila, help your neigbour as you would love others to help you. Nshatale ndeka ba munyinane nangu ni ino ine inshita mulamona bana mutekenya balapita pantu ilyo mwaleya muku voter mwaebele ati tulevotela Malanji pakutila tukalebomba nankwe. (You voted for me so that we can work together).Mwe bana mayo mwebali pano bushe elyo muya ku market nga namusenda saladi (Cooking oil), bushe saladi ilalanda ati ine ndi wa mutengo nshapone? Tali nimwe mwebeshiba ati ii saladi nsendele ya mutengo nshifwile uku ponya?Akape takacenjela uucenjela mwine wa kape,” Mr. Malanji said as some mourners cheered him.