Transport and Logistics Minister, Frank Tayali says the lack of access to roads and border infrastructure between Zambia and Angola is acting as an impediment to completing the circuit that will enable Zambia to achieve its goal of becoming a regional hub for transport and logistics.

Speaking when he presented the invitation letter by Angolan Ambassador to Zambia, Mr Tayali said the invitation was timely as the government has been planning to engage with the Angolan government on matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

“The letter, in essence, is an invitation that I as Minister of Transport and Logistics in Zambia together with my key Ministry staff are being invited to Angola for the purpose of reviewing a number of agreements that may have been signed-in the past. And this is areas of aviation, roads, maritime, border infrastructure and even the possibility of pipeline infrastructure” he said.

He said he has accepted the invitation as it provides an opportunity for the two countries to review agreements that were made in the past the two countries that are yet to be completed.

Mr Tayali further expressed hope that Angolan airlines whose operations in Zambia have ceased will resume operations in the country.

Meanwhile, Angolan Ambassador to Zambia Azevedo Francisco expressed gratitude that the Minister has promptly accepted the invitation and hoped that the Minister once in Angola will have an opportunity to visit all the harbours in the country.

The invitation was sent by his Angolan counterpart and the Minister has committed to formally respond in a few days.