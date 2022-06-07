Chipolopolo on Tuesday evening posted their first win of the 2023 Africa Cup Group H qualifying campaign when coming from behind to edge Comoros 2-1 at home in Lusaka.

The win at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka helped Zambia to bounce back after Friday’s 3-1 loss to Ivory Coast in their opening Group H match last Friday.

Comoros scared Zambia with an early goal scored by El-Fardou Ben Mohamed just after 13 minutes.

Chipolopolo captain Enock Mwepu denied Comoros a chance to take a lead into the break when equalising just seconds before half time.

Second half substitute Klings Kangwa came off the bench to score the winner late in the 88th minute to send home fans into wild celebrations.

Emmanuel Banda had paved way for Kangwa in the 60th minute.

Meanwhile, the win has pushed Zambia into second position in Group H at least before leaders Ivory Coast faces bottom side Lesotho away on Thursday.

Comoros thumped Lesotho 2-0 in the other opening Group H match earlier on Friday afternoon.