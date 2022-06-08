9.5 C
FAZ Salutes Chipolopolo Fans After Massive Turn Out

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has hailed fans that turned up at National Heroes Stadium to support the Chipolopolo on Tuesday night during the Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The vital win helped Zambia to pick up their first points in the qualifying campaign.

And FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has congratulated the Chipolopolo for the 2-1 victory against Comoros.

“On behalf of the FAZ executive committee and the entire football family, I wish to congratulate the Chipolopolo for their victory over the Comoros Islands. We particularly wish to pay tribute to the fans who filled up National Heroes Stadium,” Kamanga said in a media statement released by FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala.

“The fans are the lifeblood of the game, and ours on Tuesday night made us proud. There is no doubt that the boys felt the positive energy from the fans throughout the 90 minutes.”

