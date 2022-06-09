The Energy Regulation Board has approved the new bulk supply agreement to be entered into between CEC and ZESCO.

In a notice issued by CEC, following the initialling of the BSA by CEC and ZESCO on 6 April 2022, an application for regulatory approval was lodged with the ERB in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Electricity Act, 2019.

“The Board advises that the ERB has granted its approval of the BSA, paving way for CEC and ZESCO to proceed to sign the agreement,” the notice read.

The new BSA is a successor to the previous agreement that expired on 31 March 2020.

It anchors the commercial terms for the mutual provision of services between CEC and ZESCO.