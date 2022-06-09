9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 9, 2022
President Hichilema expected on on the Copperbelt province for a three day working visit

President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected on the Copperbelt province for a three day working visit.

Provincial Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo says, while in the province, the President is expected to hold several engagements with different stakeholders.

Mr Kasongo further revealed that while in the province, the Head of State will also grace a fundraising gala dinner organized by the United Party for National Development (UPND).

“He is coming here to meet various stakeholders in Ndola, Kitwe, Chingola, Chililabombwe and Mufulira, and will also grace a fundraising dinner that has been organised by the UPND.” The PS revealed.

The Provincial Permanent Secretary stated that the President will immediately proceed to Kitwe and Mufulira, as soon as he gets to the Copperbelt, to meet various stakeholders.

The Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary added that President Hichilema will on Saturday, June 11, 2022, attend a church service at Ndola’s Lubuto Seventh Day Adventist church, before gracing the fundraising dinner by the UPND in the evening.

Mr. Kasongo announced that the President is on Sunday expected to have some engagements with various stakeholders in Chingola and Chililabombwe, where he will also expect to attend a church service at Life Cathedral Gospel Church International.

Mr. Kasongo has since called on heads of government departments, senior members of the party, as well as members of the public, to turn out in numbers and give a thunderous welcome to the Head of State.

President Hichilema will return to Lusaka on Sunday after concluding his programmes in Chingola.

