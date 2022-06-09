The government has expressed concern about the low utilization of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). Acting Secretary to the Treasury Mukuli Chikuba says that leaders spearheading the CDF need to sensitize citizens on how to acquire funds.

Speaking during a capacity building workshop organized for the local authorities, Mr. Chikuba noted that CDF has been characterized by both successes and challenges.

He noted that there is need to develop capacity in local authorities, constituency development fund committee, ward development committees and other stakeholders, to enhance efficiency in the management and utilization of the CDF.

The Acting Secretary to the Treasury noted that adequate capacity in local authorities for CDF projects and programmes, will benefit the community members.

Mr. Chikuba said that the implementation of CDF projects and programmes should be disseminated correctly to avoid misinformation.

“Disseminate correct information on the CDF to the public to avoid misinformation which has resulted into defrauding of citizens in some instances”, he added.

And Mr. Chikuba noted that local authorities and stakeholders should engage in sensitization to ensure that the public is aware.

“The success of the CDF is dependent on many factors and one of the factors is the efficient and effective management and utilization process” he noted.

And Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Wisdom Bwalya said that capacity building on CDF will help spur development agenda of the country.

He noted that there are a lot of challenges surrounding CDF and there was need to address them.

“We have a lot of challenges, such as sensitization which is not doing very well” Mr. Bwalya noted.

He said that it was worrying that money was lying in the accounts and was not been utilized for its intended purpose.

Speaking at the same function, Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary for Special Duties Nicholas Phiri noted that the success of the implementation of CDF will be the success of the country, saying the programmes will help alleviate poverty existing in the communities.