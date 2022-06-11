President Hakainde Hichilema has urged the church in the country to embrace unity through evangelism and taking the country to the desired level.

Speaking when he attended a church service at Kalewa Seventh Day Adventist church in Ndola today, the President said national unity is key in attaining national development.

He added that restoration and national building remains a priority on government’s agenda.

And Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo has encouraged the congregants to establish personal relationships with God.

The Minister noted that spiritual life is about individual accountability, saying no one will have company to face judgement.

Meanwhile Pastor Mayboy Muchabwe urged government leaders to look to God for guidance as they lead the country, saying real life begins when one acknowledges God in life.

The President who arrived in the province yesterday is on the Copperbelt on a three day working visit, where he is engaging with various stakeholders on issues of national interest.

The President is scheduled to meet political party officials later this afternoon before officiating at a gala dinner hosted by the United Party for National Development (UPND)