9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 11, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

President Hichilema urges the Church to take the country to the desired level

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News President Hichilema urges the Church to take the country to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has urged the church in the country to embrace unity through evangelism and taking the country to the desired level.

Speaking when he attended a church service at Kalewa Seventh Day Adventist church in Ndola today, the President said national unity is key in attaining national development.

He added that restoration and national building remains a priority on government’s agenda.

And Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo has encouraged the congregants to establish personal relationships with God.

The Minister noted that spiritual life is about individual accountability, saying no one will have company to face judgement.

Meanwhile Pastor Mayboy Muchabwe urged government leaders to look to God for guidance as they lead the country, saying real life begins when one acknowledges God in life.

The President who arrived in the province yesterday is on the Copperbelt on a three day working visit, where he is engaging with various stakeholders on issues of national interest.

The President is scheduled to meet political party officials later this afternoon before officiating at a gala dinner hosted by the United Party for National Development (UPND)

Previous articleStriker Emmanuel Chabula Leaving Nkwazi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

President Hichilema urges the Church to take the country to the desired level

President Hakainde Hichilema has urged the church in the country to embrace unity through evangelism and taking the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

12 Zambia Correctional Service officers suspended

General News Chief Editor - 7
Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) Commissioner-General, Fredrick Chilukutu, has revealed that the correctional institution has suspended 12 officers for corrupt-related offences. Mr Chilukutu said the institution,...
Read more

Ensure desks are bought for all schools in the province, President Hichilema directs CB administration

General News Chief Editor - 7
President Hakainde Hichilema has directed the Copperbelt provincial administration to ensure desks are bought in all schools in the province. President Hichilema says children cannot...
Read more

Ministry of Agriculture trains 120 women in backyard gardening

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Ministry of Agriculture has trained over 120 women in Kanyama township of Lusaka in sack gardening of various nutritious vegetables as part of...
Read more

Msimuko Supports Jica-Endorsed Banana Paper Project In Mfuwe, Nyimba

General News Chief Editor - 2
Ministry of Green Economy and Environment (MGEE) Permanent Secretary Mr. John Msimuko has assured JICA of Government support in the implementation of the Banana...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.