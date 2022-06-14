Chipolopolo have been handed a bye at the 2022 COSAFA Cup and will enter the competition at the knockout phase.

South Africa is hosting the COSAFA Cup again this time in Durban from July 5-17 where Chipolopolo won their last regional title in 2019 under Aggrey Chiyangi.

Chipolopolo will enter the fray at the quarterfinal stage together with Madagascar, Namibia, Mozambique, defending champions South Africa and guest side Senegal.

But Aljosa Asanovic’s side will await winner from the preliminary stage in Group A to know their last eight opponents.

Group A comprises of Angola Seychelles and Botswana.

Zambia’s 2023 AFCON Group H qualifying opponents Comoros complete Group A.

But the other quarterfinal draws are complete with Madagascar facing Namibia while South Africa will play Mozambique.

However, Senegal, like Zambia, will have a wait a little longer and await the preliminary stage outcome from Group B where Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius and eSwatini will battle for that lone quarterfinal spot.

Five-time COSAFA Cup champions Chipolopolo heads to South Africa next month hoping to redeem themselves after failing to defend the title in 2021 when they made an unprecedented group stage exit at last July’s tournament held at Nelson Mandela Bay.